Karan Taurani promoted to Executive Vice President at Elara Capital

Elara Capital has recently elevated Karan Taurani to executive vice president. He has over 17 years of experience across media, retail, IT services, and telecom sectors.

Taurani joined Elara Capital in 2018 as vice president, research analyst. He is recognised for his analysis within the Indian media and entertainment sector and regularly contributes to business and financial publications, with a focus on digital media and internet industries. His work also includes co-authoring case studies for Harvard University and the Kellogg School of Management.

Before his tenure at Elara Capital, Taurani held various research and analyst positions. He was vice president of research at Dolat Capital Market. He also had prior stints with Religare, IFCI Financial Services and Pioneer Investcorp.