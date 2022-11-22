Kareem Daniel to exit Disney after Bob Iger restructures Media And Entertainment Distribution Division

Newly reappointed CEO Bob Iger disclosed the news in a letter to employees . Iger said he has tasked Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro and Christine McCarthy to design “a new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs.” That initiative, he added, “will necessitate a reorganization of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.” Walden, Bergman and Pitato are chairs of Disney General Entertainment Content, Disney Studios Content ESPN and sports content, respectively. McCarthy is chief financial officer of the Walt Disney Co.