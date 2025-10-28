Karthik Balagopalan steps down as managing director of PUMA India

Karthik Balagopalan has stepped down as Managing Director of PUMA India. He has moved on to focus on family priorities in Germany.

Advertisment

Balagopalan, who has been associated with PUMA since 2006, took over the India business after serving as the brand’s global director of retail and e-commerce. Over his nearly two-decade tenure, he held key management roles across retail operations and business development, both in India and globally. His leadership experience in direct-to-consumer strategy and deep understanding of the Indian market positioned him well to steer PUMA’s growth in one of its most dynamic regions.

He succeeded Abhishek Ganguly, who had led PUMA India for nearly a decade before moving on to pursue an entrepreneurial venture.