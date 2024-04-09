Kartik Chandrasekhar joins Kellanova as chief commercial officer- Asia, ANZ, Middle East & Africa

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this, Chandrasekhar had been associated with Unilever for 25 years.
Kellanova (formerly known as the Kellogg Company), a global snacking, cereal, noodles and plant-based foods brand has appointed Kartik Chandrasekhar as chief commercial officer for Asia, ANZ, Middle East & Africa region. He shared the news in a LinkedIn post.
Kartik has an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree, and has been a part of the Unilever team since 1998. Throughout his tenure, he has navigated diverse categories within Personal Care and Foods, excelling as brand director for Knorr in both South East Asia and South Asia.
Additionally, he has demonstrated his expertise as a brand manager in Skin Care and Oral care. Kartik's versatility extends to sales/customer development within Unilever’s Personal Products division, where he managed Oral, Skin, Deodorants, Hair, Diapers, and Feminine Care portfolios.
A week ago, Chandrasekhar announced his departure from the company via a LinkedIn post.