Kartik Vishwanathan joins WPP Media as vice president- investments

Kartik Vishwanathan has joined WPP Media as vice president – investments. According to his LinkedIn update, he is currently working on a special assignment aligned with regional and global priorities.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Vishwanathan wrote: “Glad to be working with WPP Media again—an organisation that shaped a significant part of my professional journey over the years. Currently serving as Vice President – Investments, contributing to regional and global priorities through a special assignment with a strategic mandate.”

Vishwanathan returns to the WPP network after previously spending over 14 years at Mindshare across India and China. Most recently, he served as head of investment Strategy at Mindshare China between 2019 and 2023. Prior to that, he held roles including head – Strategic Initiatives and Integration at Mindshare India, principal partner – The Exchange, and senior director – Media Buying at Mindshare Fulcrum.

Earlier in his career, he worked at Fractal Analytics, eClerx, i2c World and GTL.