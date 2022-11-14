By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

J&J’s marketing director Kashyap Gala bids adieu after an 11-year stint

He joined the healthcare brand in 2011.

Kashyap Gala, Johnson & Johnson’s director of marketing, says he’s moving on from the company he joined more than a decade ago.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, he wrote:

Goodbye J&J!

11 Years! 11 Incredible Years!

After a truly memorable stint of more than a decade at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health…it’s time to say goodbye!

It’s been a phenomenal story for me here…7 different roles, multiple brands & geos, challenges & opportunities, exciting & rewarding times.

Building iconic global brands, leading large businesses, building emerging high growth channels, opportunity & freedom to build teams, leading regional franchise – couldn’t have asked for more!

And all along this journey, I have been fortunate to be working with and be mentored by some truly remarkable leaders, who have had a lasting impact and shaped me into the leader that I am today.

J&J as an organization, its credo, the culture of caring & empathy is something that inspired me to give my best each day! To all the fantastic people, colleagues and friends at this wonderful organization… A Big Thank-you! You make all the difference!

As I take the next step in my career, I will cheer on, as J&J continues to blitz ahead as a force to reckon with.

In a career spanning 15 years, he has also worked at Colgate Palmolive and Perfetti Van Melle.

Johnson & JohnsonKashyap Gala