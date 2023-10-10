Kasturi Paladhi from CoinSwitch joins Protean eGov Technologies as Assistant VP

At CoinSwitch, she was heading Public Relations.
CoinSwitch's head of public relations has recently joined Protean eGov Technologies (formerly NSDL eGov Infrastructure as assistant vice president. In her new role, she will head Corporate Communications and Public Affairs for the company. She posted about this development dIn profile.
In the past, Paladhi has also worked with Xiaomi India as public relations and communications lead. She also had prior stints with Black Shark, MSLGroup and Genesis Burson-Marsteller.