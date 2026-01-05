Kasturi & Sons appoints Sundar Kondur as chief revenue officer

Sundar Kondur has taken on a new role as chief revenue officer at Kasturi & Sons, the publishing company behind The Hindu Group.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Kondur wrote, “I'm excited to start my new role as Chief Revenue Officer at Kasturi & Sons”.

Kondur brings over two decades of experience across media publishing, advertising sales and revenue leadership. Prior to this appointment, he spent more than nine years with Bennett Coleman & Co., holding multiple leadership roles including director – Times Experiences, director – South & East, and SVP and regional head – South.

During his tenure at the Times Group, he was responsible for advertising sales across print, digital, radio, television and outdoor media, and worked on regional and national revenue mandates. He also led the launch and monetisation of several group initiatives.

Kondur has previously worked with Kasturi & Sons as vice president – advertising sales between 2015 and 2016, where he headed national sales operations for The Hindu. His earlier career includes senior roles at Mid Day, where he served as publisher and general manager.