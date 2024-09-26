KathaVersse Media Network appoints Kishore Chatterjee as brand partnerships head

KathaVersse Media Network, an IP company, has appointed Kishore Chatterjee as head of brand partnerships, strengthening its brand partnerships team to amplify content IP sales across its fiction (Antenaaa Studios) and non-fiction (Digital Commentary) brands. Kishore brings over 20 years of experience in content selling across retail, B2B, newspapers, and FM radio.

In his new role, Kishore will lead brand partnerships for KathaVersse’s content IP. His background in sales and business development, most recently at Dainik Bhaskar’s radio division MY FM,positions him well to drive the growth of KathaVersse’s content IP portfolio.

Kishore began his career at Getit Infomediary and later moved to Dainik Bhaskar's newspaper division. He then joined Next Radio, where he led advertising sales at Radio One. Most recently, he spent seven years as Sales Head at MY FM, overseeing sales for Dainik Bhaskar Group's radio division.

Reflecting on his decision to join KathaVersse, Kishore commented, “KathaVersse Media Network’s vision of creating long-lasting content IPs tailored for the Bharat audience, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, inspired me to step out of my comfort zone. I’m excited to work alongside media visionaries like Roshan Abbas, Gaurav Kapur, and Samit Garg. I am confident that my network and experience in selling branded content will play a key role in driving the growth of video content IPs, an area ripe for expansion. The massive distribution network KathaVersse is building is something I intend to leverage fully.”