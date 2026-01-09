Kaustubh Chandra steps down from Airtel Business after 5 years

Kaustubh Chandra has moved on from his role at Airtel Business, bringing to a close a professional association of nearly five years with the company.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Chandra wrote: “My airtel story is captured in these photos — people, smiles, and moments that stayed with me. #ThisGoodbyeIsTough.

As my beautiful ~5 year-long journey with #Airtel (Business) comes to an end today, the only lessons I am taking back with me are the ones that came from the people I worked with. #MyTeam, a rock-solid team, is where I drew my strength from and time and again they’ve shown the power of being one. Everything we’ve built at Airtel Business, the brand, the voice, the growth we’ve seen over the last five years, has been a culmination of their energy, and I couldn’t be more proud of the heights we reached together. So thank you. Thank you for shaping this wonderful journey, one that’s closest to my heart because of you.

A big thank you to my leaders and my peers for always giving us the recognition and space to be our authentic selves…I have immense gratitude for how you all are shaping #Airtel each day, building it to be the most trusted, customer-first name in India and beyond.

Airtel will always be special. Forever with pride, #IAmAirtel !!”

During his time at Airtel Business, Chandra served as chief marketing officer and head of the Digital Sales Group and sales operations. His role covered marketing, inside sales, sales operations and enablement across India, South Asia and global markets.

Before Airtel, Chandra held senior marketing and revenue leadership roles at NTT, IBM and Dion Global Solutions, working across B2B technology, cloud services and enterprise marketing.