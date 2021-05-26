Kavita Kamath joins Wondrlab as Group Creative Director

At Wondrlab, Kavita will lead creative integration and content creation on a large set of key accounts.

Welcoming the newest hire on board, Amit Akali, co-founder & chief creative officer, Wondrlab, said, “Being platform-first, we’re a very different kind of a start-up and therefore hire people with unique skill sets. The coming days are full of opportunities and I am sure someone senior and experienced like Kavita will help us make the most of it. At her level, she’s not expected to bring just skillsets to the table but also a mindset. While she’s from an art background, she’s very comfortable handling a huge team. She has worked on tech platform brands like Google and done truly integrated work – more importantly, she believes in what we are trying to achieve here and is looking at it as an entrepreneurial opportunity. I’ve been in talks with her for a couple of years now and am looking forward to finally working with her. She’s going to be working out of Delhi and Mumbai, reporting to me. Here’s expecting a lot of ‘Wondr’ from her.”