Kavita Sagar moves on from IN10 Media Network

Kavita Sagar, head of revenue, at the IN10 Media Network has moved on from her role at the company. Kavita's departure comes after years of dedicated service to the company, during which she played an instrumental role in driving revenue growth and fostering strategic partnerships.
Kavita Sagar joined IN10 Media Network in 2019 and has been an integral part of the company's success story. Her exceptional leadership, innovative strategies, and strong business acumen have significantly contributed to the company's revenue generation and market expansion initiatives.
On the development, Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network said, “Kavita's role has been crucial in propelling our network's growth journey, and we deeply appreciate her invaluable contributions to the business. I extend my gratitude for her dedication and wish her the very best in her future endeavours.”
Reflecting on her time at the network, Sagar said, “My time at IN10 Media Network has been truly remarkable. I'm thankful for the enriching experiences, and the unwavering support I've encountered throughout my tenure. I hold firm belief in the company's ongoing success and extend my heartfelt wishes to the entire team for a prosperous future.”