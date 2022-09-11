Kavitha Rao, IKEA India’s country commercial manager, has stepped down

After close to eight years with IKEA India, this path has come to an end and a new one will begin shortly, she says.
Kavitha Rao, after nearly eight years of helming the role of IKEA India’s chief, has decided to call it a day.
She was the Swedish furniture giant’s India country commercial manager, a role to which she was promoted in May 2019. She joined the company in 2015.
Rao revealed this news through a LinkedIn post:
It is said that the journey never ends. When one has walked a path for a while, it is time to think of the next. Of course, it is the end of something, but most definitely is the beginning of something new. After close to 8 years with IKEA India, this path has come to an end and a new one will begin shortly.
I am grateful to all the leaders, mentors and coaches at IKEA who have supported me through these past years. I am thankful to all my colleagues at IKEA, whose support has been a great source of strength to do all that we did, navigating the many challenges, celebrating the many successes and learning from the failures along the way. #gratitude #togetherness
Looking forward to the journey ahead.
Her career spans over two decades during which she has worked at a variety of organisations such as Capgemini, Walmart, Target, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever.