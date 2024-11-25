Kavvya Bharathi joins Balaji Telefilms as National Head- Brand Revenues & Partnerships

Kavvya Bharathi joins Balaji Telefilms as national head for brand revenues and partnerships. She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Advertisment

Prior to this role, Bharathi held the role of vice president for AVOD and strategy at Arha Media and Broadcasting, where she played a key role in advancing the company’s business strategies and revenue and profit growth. She has also spent a decade with Hello FM 106.4, taking on senior roles such as AVP - national business development and regional head sales (North & East).