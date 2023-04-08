Kedar Apte CMO, RBML moves on

Speaking about this move in a LinkedIn post, Apte said, "Bp is an incredible company with wonderful people and outstanding culture, which brought the best out of me. I am carrying a lot of fond memories across roles during my stint here and will always be a proud advocate for bp. My stint at Jip-bp has also been an enriching experience and I am confident Jio-bp will truly redefine standards of mobility in India and keep making me proud."