Kedar Apte CMO, RBML moves on

Apte was the CMO of the mobility joint venture for about 2 years and 9 months.

Kedar Apte, chief marketing office of, RBML has decided to move on. RBML is a joint venture between Reliance & bp for fuels and mobility in India. It operates under the 'Jio-bp' brand.

Apte was earlier the Vice President of Marketing at Castrol India. He held this post for more than four years. 

Speaking about this move in a LinkedIn post, Apte said, "Bp is an incredible company with wonderful people and outstanding culture, which brought the best out of me. I am carrying a lot of fond memories across roles during my stint here and will always be a proud advocate for bp. My stint at Jip-bp has also been an enriching experience and I am confident Jio-bp will truly redefine standards of mobility in India and keep making me proud."

