Kedar Teny joins Avataar.me, an AI company as SVP, country head

Kedar Teny has joined Avataar.me, an AI company that powers digital marketing and commerce marketing experiences using AR technologies as SVP, country head.
Before this new appointment, Teny was the chief strategy officer (CSO) at Tilt Brand Solutions for nearly two years.
In a career that spans over two decades, Teny has worked at organisations such as Lowe and Partners worldwide, Bharti Airtel, Unilever McDonald's, and Sony Pictures Network India.