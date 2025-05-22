Keenai apppoints Varun Sabharwal as global head of Keenai Pulse

Keenai, part of the Lighthouse Canton group, has announced the appointment of Varun Sabharwal as global head of Keenai Pulse.

Keenai Pulse is built specifically for Single Family Offices (SFOs), offering an adaptive, AI-driven platform that unifies data, simplifies operations, and supports confident decision-making.

Sabharwal has previously worked with J.P. Morgan and brings over 15 years of experience in portfolio structuring, cross-border compliance, and client advisory. At Keenai, he will lead the continued evolution of Keenai Pulse, helping family offices navigate complexity with clarity, intelligence, and agility.