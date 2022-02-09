Kellogg appoints Prashant Peres as Managing Director for India & South Asia

Speaking on the appointments, Shumit Kapoor, president Kellogg AMEA said, “We are pleased to appoint Prashant Peres to lead the Kellogg South Asia business. We believe that his strong experience will help build on our sustainable growth momentum in the market, develop our talent and bring more food innovations to our consumers. I congratulate Mohit Anand for his new role in leading the snacks portfolio for Kellogg AMEA region. Mohit is an excellent leader within Kellogg with rich India and Asia experiences gathered over the years. I am excited to have him join us here in Singapore and unlock the potential of the snacks category across markets.”