Kellogg appoints Vinay Subramanyam as ‘Head of Marketing’ for the India & South Asia business

Welcoming Vinay in his new role in the company, Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vinay Subramanyam back on board to Kellogg. His proven track record of building large brands, launching successful innovations and understanding the essence of who we are, will bring a fresh perspective to Kellogg’s purposeful marketing agenda and elevate our brand and marketing strategy. He will play an important role in our exciting agenda to reimagine the future of food in South Asia.”