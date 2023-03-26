Kellogg India's Sumit Mathur joins Paytm as CMO

Prior to this, Mathur was associated with Hindustan Unilever for a period of fourteen-and-a-half years across various marketing roles.
Sumit Mathur, former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Kellogg India has joined Paytm as CMO, he made this announcement via LinkedIn.
Taking to LinkedIn, Mathur wrote, "Nothing’s more exciting for a marketeer than the opportunity to literally touch the lives of every Indian and every merchant. Super excited to kickstart my own journey with Paytm and make #harpaymentdigital."
In February, Mathur announced the wrap of his journey at Kellogg India. As Kellogg's he was leading overall category strategy, vision and business P&L as part of the South Asia leadership team.
Prior to this, Mathur was associated with Hindustan Unilever for a period of fourteen-and-a-half years across various marketing roles.
Going from FMCG to food to fintech, Mathur has over two decades of experience. Mathur is also a member of the Consumer Complaints Council at The Advertising Standards Council of India.