Kenvue appoints Madhav Nayak as VP & CMO for Asia-Pacific

Madhav Nayak has taken on the role of vice president and chief marketing officer for Asia-Pacific at Kenvue. He will be based in Singapore and lead the company’s marketing operations across the region.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Nayak wrote, “Excited to share that I’ve joined Kenvue as Vice President and CMO for Asia-Pacific! This is an incredible opportunity to shape the future of some of the world's most iconic brands… I look forward to partnering with the outstanding Kenvue teams across the region and around the world!”

Before joining Kenvue, Nayak served as chief marketing officer for KFC Asia at Yum! Brands, where he was responsible for brand strategy, commercial growth and digital transformation across multiple markets. His tenure included work on regional brand relaunches, menu innovation and accelerating digital commerce.

Earlier, he held leadership roles at Meta as APAC client partnerships leader for consumer goods, working closely with global brands across India, Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea and Greater China. He has also spent over a decade at Unilever in senior regional and global marketing roles, covering home care and fabric care categories across Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia.