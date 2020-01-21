By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Ketan Desai named Group Chief Operating Officer, GREY group India

GREY group announced today that Ketan Desai, president North & West, GREY group India, will be taking on the role of Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), GREY group India.

Desai will lead the development of GREY’s high-performance, smartly integrated network offering, true to its borderless vision, with enhanced creativity, collaboration and speed to market. He will focus on developing GREY’s future-facing agency offering.

Desai has been an integral part of GREY for over 20-years and has worked in Grey Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Dhaka and Colombo. In addition, he has experience across a broad spectrum of local & multinational clients including; P&G, Marico Audi, Revlon, ITC and Hindustan Times, to name a few.

"I strongly believe that data-driven digital solutions powered by creativity, in a unified structure -is the way forward. Ketan is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results and is uniquely qualified to drive our strategic vision focused on growth and creativity by aligning our creative, data and best-in-class digital offering,” commented, Nirvik Singh, Global COO and Chairman & CEO, GREY group AMEA.

“I am really excited and looking forward to creating an agency structure that’s future-ready. My focus will be to create an environment that drives and values ‘Famously effective’ work for our clients,” said, Ketan Desai Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), GREY group India.

GREY group IndiaKetan Desai