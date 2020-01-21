Ketan Desai named Group Chief Operating Officer, GREY group India

GREY group announced today that Ketan Desai, president North & West, GREY group India, will be taking on the role of Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), GREY group India.
Desai will lead the development of GREY’s high-performance, smartly integrated network offering, true to its borderless vision, with enhanced creativity, collaboration and speed to market. He will focus on developing GREY’s future-facing agency offering.
Desai has been an integral part of GREY for over 20-years and has worked in Grey Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Dhaka and Colombo. In addition, he has experience across a broad spectrum of local & multinational clients including; P&G, Marico Audi, Revlon, ITC and Hindustan Times, to name a few.
"I strongly believe that data-driven digital solutions powered by creativity, in a unified structure -is the way forward. Ketan is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently delivers results and is uniquely qualified to drive our strategic vision focused on growth and creativity by aligning our creative, data and best-in-class digital offering,” commented, Nirvik Singh, Global COO and Chairman & CEO, GREY group AMEA.
“I am really excited and looking forward to creating an agency structure that’s future-ready. My focus will be to create an environment that drives and values ‘Famously effective’ work for our clients,” said, Ketan Desai Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), GREY group India.