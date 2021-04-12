Kewal Kapoor joins Fun2 App as Consultant Global Advisor & Creative Strategist

Prior to this, Kewal has been seen wearing several hats over his 20+ years of experience in the industry. Kewal in his journey has been associated with print, tv, digital, mobile and has worked in various capacities, some of the institution that he worked with included UTV, BBC, one of the top-notch advertising agency, he directed and produced a couple of documentaries, short film, ad films and so on and so forth. Kapoor is also the founder & director of Chai Kreative & Oliver Green Sports , where he is currently working on something really exciting related to the world of sports. His expertise lies in conceptualizing rich, brand-centric stories that enriches the brand’s overall look, feel and fragrance.