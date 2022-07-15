KFC elevates Samir Menon to Managing Director for MENAPakT & India

The KFC India BMU witnessed breakthrough growth under Samir’s stewardship. Thanks to his heart-led leadership and drive for performance, the brand has emerged as a leading QSR player in every country in the region. During his tenure as Chief Marketing Officer, Moksh Chopra has led and executed a winning formula for success for the brand across all the markets in the region, consistently delivering sales and category-leading brand metrics. Both Samir & Moksh have been associated with the brand for over a decade now, and partnering closely with the forward-thinking leadership team, they have crafted the go-forward strategy for the India business, creating the roadmap for continued growth.