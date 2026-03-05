KFC India elevates Sneha Jha to associate director – media & CLM

KFC India has promoted Sneha Jha to associate director- media and customer lifecycle management (CLM).

Announcing the update on LinkedIn, she wrote: “I'm excited to share that I've been promoted to Associate Director - Media & CLM at KFC India Yum! Brands !”

Jha has been with the brand for over nine years, holding several roles across media, customer lifecycle management, e-commerce and consumer insights.

Before this role, Jha served as head of media and customer lifecycle management from August 2024 to January 2026.

Earlier, she was head of customer lifecycle management and owned e-commerce, and before that, senior brand manager – customer lifecycle management and e-commerce.

Her earlier roles at KFC India also include senior brand manager – delivery (menu innovation and aggregators), brand manager – innovation and insights, and deputy brand manager – consumer insights.

Before joining KFC India in 2016, Jha worked at IMRB International as senior research manager, where she handled quantitative research assignments for clients including PepsiCo, Frito, GSK, Philips and Maruti.