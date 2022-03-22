Khatabook appoints Karthick Murari as Head of Product Design

He will report to Gaurav Shahlot, Head of Products at Khatabook.
Khatabook has announced the appointment of Karthick Murari as the Head of Product Design. India's fastest growing FinTech startup, Khatabook continues to hire for key roles to strengthen its product, design, engineering, and analytics teams. Karthick would be leading user experience and design as a part of Khatabook's overall product strategy mandate. He would report to Gaurav Shahlot, Head of Products at Khatabook, who took the reins of product org at Khatabook in January 2022.
In his new role, Karthick will lead design across the entire product lifecycle and multiple product launches by closely aligning with Engineering, Product, and Business teams to define design challenges and find elegant but practical solutions, which eventually move business metrics.
An expert in product design and user experience, Karthick comes with a track record of building experiences and coding interfaces for products at scale. In addition, he brings expertise in reducing the complexity at the intersection of people, products, and services. Before joining Khatabook, Karthick was associated with Glance (An InMobi Group Company) as the Director of User Experience, where he was responsible for design organization empowering the content experience on the screen-zero for its millions of users.
Gaurav Shahlot, head of products, Khatabook, commented, “At Khatabook, our goal is to build the most intuitive & delightful platform for businesses in India that is 10x better than any product out there. Today, we are on a strong strategic path to scale our platform to become a Merchant focused digital bank in India. Karthick brings a good balance of enterprise and consumer product experience. His proficiency in designing, along with his leadership skills and enthusiasm towards Khatabook’s mission, make him a perfect fit to head the product design at Khatabook.”
Karthick Murari, head of product design, Khatabook, said, "Khatabook is leading the digital transformation of MSMEs in India. I am incredibly excited to be a part of this journey and use design to simplify tech for users and make it accessible to India's economic backbone, the MSME ecosystem."