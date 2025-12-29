Khimji Jewellers appoints Rajat Verma as CMO

Khimji Jewellers has appointed Rajat Verma as its new chief marketing officer.

With this appointment, Verma will lead the marketing function and his team will be responsible for driving the company’s growth and retail expansion plans. In addition to consumer facing initiatives, his remit will include brand building as well as the development and execution of marketing strategy across the company’s portfolio.

He will also be part of the leadership team overseeing the launch of new outlets, ensuring that marketing activities remain aligned with the company’s overall business objectives.

Verma joins Khimji Jewellers from V2 Retail Ltd., where he played a key role in devising marketing initiatives that drove growth across multiple areas. He brings over 20 years of experience in the retail and consumer sectors, with a strong focus on brand development and expansion led marketing strategies.

In his new role, he will serve as the backbone of the marketing function while also driving the company’s retail expansion across India.