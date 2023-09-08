Khushboo Gupta appointed as Business Head - Performing Arts by Mediascope

Previously, she was with ZMCL Digital as Region Head.
Mediascope has appointed Khushboo Gupta as the Business Head - Performing Arts, marking their entry into this exciting new category. This strategic expansion reflects Mediascope's commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving media landscape and comes right after the agency’s winning monetisation rights for the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).
Khushboo Gupta brings with her a wealth of experience, boasting over 18 years in the industry and an impressive portfolio featuring collaborations with a wide range of global and Indian brands. Having fostered strong relationships with artists, creators, and stakeholders throughout her career, Gupta's appointment holds the potential to nurture dynamic collaborations that enrich the performing arts landscape. Her deep understanding of both media and the arts uniquely qualifies her to bridge the gap between creative vision and effective partnership strategies.
Mediascope CEO and founder, Marzban Patel said on her appointment, "We're excited to have Khushboo onboard. Her exceptional skills and profound passion for the performing arts make her the ideal leader for this role."
Khushboo Gupta, sharing her excitement, stated, "NCPA is a cultural icon, a platform to engage with a global audience and a thriving arts scene. I'm eager to work with brands that celebrate arts and culture, revolutionizing partnerships in performing arts by connecting brands with growing, discerning audiences in fresh and innovative ways.”