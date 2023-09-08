Khushboo Gupta appointed as Business Head - Performing Arts by Mediascope

Khushboo Gupta brings with her a wealth of experience, boasting over 18 years in the industry and an impressive portfolio featuring collaborations with a wide range of global and Indian brands. Having fostered strong relationships with artists, creators, and stakeholders throughout her career, Gupta's appointment holds the potential to nurture dynamic collaborations that enrich the performing arts landscape. Her deep understanding of both media and the arts uniquely qualifies her to bridge the gap between creative vision and effective partnership strategies.