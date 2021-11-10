By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Khyati Shah joins Welspun Group as VP, Group Corporate Communications

Prior to this, she was Assistant Vice President, India Today Group.

Welspun Group has recently roped in Khyati Shah as vice president, group corporatae communications. She joins the group after a short stint with India Today Group as assistant vice president. Prior to this, she was associate vice president marketing & content, Star TV Network.

A professional with an experience in brand & business management with a history of working in advertising, B2B and media industry, Shah has also worked with Dainik Bhaskar Group for around 4 years. In the past, she also had stints with Grey Group, Ogilvy and Triton Communications.

Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.

Welspun GroupKhyati Shah