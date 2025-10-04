Kia India appoints Sunhack Park as chief sales officer, Joonsu Cho as chief business officer

Kia India has announced key leadership changes as part of its renewed push for growth in the Indian automotive market. The company has appointed Sunhack Park as its new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Joonsu Cho as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Park, who brings over 28 years of global experience across Kia’s operations in South Korea, the Middle East & Africa, and India, will now oversee the brand’s sales strategy and dealer network. “This is an exciting phase for the brand as we continue to expand our presence in a dynamic and evolving market,” Park said, adding that his focus will be on “driving sales growth, optimizing operational efficiency, and strengthening our dealer and partner ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Cho, with more than three decades of experience in leadership roles across Australia, the UK, and Europe, will lead business strategy, production planning, and exports. “Kia India has made remarkable strides in the market, and my priority will be to develop and execute robust business strategies that support sustainable growth and operational excellence,” he said.

The appointments come as Kia India looks to strengthen its leadership framework and sustain momentum in one of its fastest-growing global markets.