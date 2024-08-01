Kia India elevates Joonsu Cho as chief sales officer

Commenting on his appointment, Joonsu Cho, chief sales officer, Kia India, said, “I am excited to step into the role of Chief Sales Officer at Kia India. Our commitment to delivering innovative products and fostering sustainable growth is stronger than ever. As we expand our product line, I will focus on enhancing our sales strategies, strengthening our dealer network, and ensuring we continue delivering innovative products that resonate with Indian consumers. Together, we will drive forward and continue shaping a bright future for our company and customers.”