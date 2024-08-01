Kia India elevates Joonsu Cho as chief sales officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Cho joined Kia India as regional manager (Eastern Region) in 2023.
Kia India, a carmaker company, announced the promotion of Joonsu Cho as the chief sales officer. Cho was elevated to the CSO role from being the company's regional manager (Eastern Region) for the company. In his new role, Joonsu Cho will be responsible for driving the company's sales initiatives, enhancing operational efficiencies, and steering its long-term growth plans.
Joonsu Cho brings 32 years of experience in the automotive industry. He has held leadership positions globally, including Kia headquarters in Australia, the UK, and Europe. Before his tenure in India, he held the role of CEO to Kia Australia, playing a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and success in the country.
Commenting on his appointment, Joonsu Cho, chief sales officer, Kia India, said, “I am excited to step into the role of Chief Sales Officer at Kia India. Our commitment to delivering innovative products and fostering sustainable growth is stronger than ever. As we expand our product line, I will focus on enhancing our sales strategies, strengthening our dealer network, and ensuring we continue delivering innovative products that resonate with Indian consumers. Together, we will drive forward and continue shaping a bright future for our company and customers.”
Kia India continues to strengthen its leadership team, reaffirming its commitment to delivering cutting-edge products and sustainable solutions to its customers.