Kia India elevates Tae-Jin Park as Managing Director and CEO

Commenting on his appointment, Tae-Jin Park, the new managing director & CEO, Kia India said, “It is my honour and absolute privilege to lead India operations and take the Kia story in the country forward, building upon the strong foundation laid by Mr Shim. India is a strategic market for Kia and has potential to foster growth for the brand globally. In our short journey in India so far, we have achieved many milestones and these achievements are a testament to our commitment of bringing a revolution in the auto industry by making a difference across the entire auto ecosystem. Our ambitious targets will not only challenge us, but will also help us establish India as an important sales, production and research & development hub for Kia.”