Kia India names Gwanggu Lee as Managing Director and CEO

Lee will be the third managing director and CEO of Kia India, succeeding Kook Hyun Shim and Tae Jin Park.
Kia India has announced the appointment of Gwanggu Lee as the new managing director and CEO, effective immediately. He will be the 3rd managing director and CEO of Kia India, succeeding Kook Hyun Shim and Tae Jin Park. Kia India’s former MD & CEO - Tae Jin Park, is retiring after his remarkable 36-year journey with Kia Corporation and 4 years stint with Kia India.
With over 30 years of robust experience in the automotive sector, Gwanggu Lee will spearhead Kia’s journey focusing on fostering sustainable business growth. Lee has held leadership positions in various capacities in both developed and developing economies, including roles in the US, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Kia Headquarters in Central and South America, and Kia Europe Headquarters in Germany. His most recent role as president involved overseeing the expansion of Kia Mexico and strengthening its position as a hub for manufacturing and exports.
Commenting on his appointment, Gwanggu Lee, MD, and CEO – Kia India, said, “I am very excited to assume this responsibility as Kia India has become one of the most loved and trusted brands in just 4 years. With two segment-breaking updates – the new Seltos & the new Sonet and a host of more innovative products on the way, Kia India is surely on the right path to sustainable business growth. It's a privilege to lead a team that has set industry benchmarks, and I shall be contributing towards achieving many more as one team. My vision is to unlock the next phase of growth through inspiring Kia brand experiences thereby creating more value and long-lasting impact for our customers, partners, and employees alike.”