Kia India’s Head of Marketing & PR, Shakti Upadhyay, exits after 7 years

Shakti Upadhyay has stepped down from his role as senior general manager and head of marketing & PR at Kia India after over 7 years with the company.

During his tenure, Upadhyay played a key role in launching pivotal Kia models in India, including the Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, Carens, EV6, and more recent introductions such as the Syros and Carens Clavis.

He also led the creation of Kia India’s marketing vision and communication setup from the brand’s pre-entry phase in 2018.

On LinkedIn, he shared: “Kia was never just work. It was family, it was faith, it was a dream carried together… Because what we carry within lasts longer than what we leave behind.” Prior to his tenure at Kia India, Shakti held leadership roles at Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor India, contributing to brand campaigns and communications across the automotive and consumer sectors.

Kia India has not yet announced a successor.