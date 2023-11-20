KidZania India appoints Hasmukh M. Gorava as Marketing Head

In his new role, Hasmukh will lead KidZania India's marketing strategies, brand promotions, and 360° media planning.
KidZania, has announced the appointment of Hasmukh M. Gorava as the marketing head. In his new role, Hasmukh will lead KidZania India's marketing strategies, leveraging his 13+ years of expertise in consumer marketing, brand promotions, and 360° media planning.
With a rich background, including a key role as DGM Marketing at Imagicaa, Mumbai, Hasmukh played a pivotal role in planning the go-to-market strategy, achieving a remarkable 70% market share within three years.
Rahul Dhamdhere, CMO KidZania India, expressed confidence in Hasmukh's appointment, stating, "We are excited to welcome Hasmukh M. Gorava as the Marketing Head. His extensive experience and strategic approach will undoubtedly enhance our marketing initiatives. Hasmukh's commitment to driving brand visibility and consumer awareness resonates with KidZania's mission to provide enriching experiences for children."
Hasmukh, equally enthusiastic about his new role, remarked, "I am truly honored to be a part of KidZania, an esteemed organization that has consistently led the industry. I look forward to utilizing my expertise to contribute to KidZania's success, both in India and on the international stage."
In addition to leading KidZania's marketing efforts, Hasmukh's responsibilities include building campaigns and communication strategies in interactive media and direct marketing programs. He will focus on increasing visitors' attendance, developing pricing strategies to maximize KidZania's profit, and monitoring trends to identify new offers and services.