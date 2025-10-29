KidZania India appoints Piyush Patkie as Head (West) – Strategic Brand Partnerships

KidZania, the interactive and experiential learning for children, has announced the appointment of Piyush Patkie as head (West) – strategic brand partnerships. In her new role at KidZania, Piyush will lead the revenue and brand partnership’s function, with a focus on forging innovative collaborations with brands, expanding sponsorship opportunities, and creating impactful experiential marketing solutions that resonate with both children and parents.

With over 15 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Piyush brings a strong track record in brand solutions, integrated sales, sponsorships, and digital innovations. She has worked with organisations such as Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Network18, and Radio Mirchi, where she successfully spearheaded large-scale branded content campaigns, IP sponsorships, and 360° marketing solutions.

Speaking on the appointment, Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, chief business officer, KidZania India, said: “We are excited to welcome Piyush to the KidZania leadership team. Her rich experience and solution-driven approach make her an ideal fit to drive our brand partnerships agenda forward. With her expertise, we look forward to unlocking new growth avenues and strengthening KidZania’s positioning as a unique experiential platform for brands.”

Expressing her excitement, Piyush Patkie, head (West) – strategic brand partnerships, KidZania India, shared: “I’m thrilled to join KidZania at such an exciting juncture. As a brand that seamlessly blends learning with fun, it offers incredible opportunities for innovative and meaningful brand integrations. Transitioning from a rich background in media, I’m eager to leverage my experience in brand storytelling and partnerships to build impactful collaborations that create value for our partners while delivering memorable experiences for children and families.”