Kinetic Green appoints Vijay Bhatt as Senior Executive Vice President – 2 Wheelers

Electric two and three-wheeler manufacturer Kinetic Green has appointed Vijay Bhatt as senior executive vice president for their two-wheeler business. An industry veteran with 21 years of remarkable expertise in the Automotive Sector, Vijay, in his current role, will be responsible for Electric Two Wheelers SBU and head the Sales, Marketing, Service, and Spares functions.
He will look after strategic planning, retail sales, business development, customer satisfaction, new market development, marketing & brand strategy, advertising & promotion, channel management, strategic finance tie-ups, team building, market intelligence, and market research, as well as sales training.
An engineering graduate in the Mechanical stream from MIT Aurangabad, he has also pursued Senior Management Program from IIM, Kolkata, and MMS (Marketing) from Malviya National Institute of Technology.
On the appointment, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder & CEO Kinetic Green said, “We are glad to have Vijay onboard, and we are optimistic that he will add more speed to our EV journey. He comes with two decades of an admirable experience in the auto industry. In this illustrious career, he has donned many hats and has great knowledge in Sales & Marketing, Channel Management, P&L Management, and Product Development in both domestic & International markets. Vijay will bring this experience to Kinetic Green to take our company to greater heights.”
Commenting on his appointment, Vijay said, “I am delighted to become a part of the Kinetic Green family. The prestigious Kinetic Green is leading the EV revolution in India, and I am proud to be a part of the journey. Together we will take the country towards a green future!”
Vijay, who has worked with OEMs like Piaggio Group and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI), was instrumental in implementing the Business Transformation Strategy toward Premium & Profitability for the brand and business in the Automotive Segment.