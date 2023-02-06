Kinetic Green appoints Vijay Bhatt as Senior Executive Vice President – 2 Wheelers

On the appointment, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder & CEO Kinetic Green said, “We are glad to have Vijay onboard, and we are optimistic that he will add more speed to our EV journey. He comes with two decades of an admirable experience in the auto industry. In this illustrious career, he has donned many hats and has great knowledge in Sales & Marketing, Channel Management, P&L Management, and Product Development in both domestic & International markets. Vijay will bring this experience to Kinetic Green to take our company to greater heights.”