Kinnect announces key elevations and leadership changes across India

Kinnect, India’s leading creative, data, and digital media powerhouse, has elevated Ritika Malhotra to vice president(West), Henna Pande to vice president(North), and Elstan Rebello to vice president(South) with immediate effect.
The three executives have been critical to establishing Kinnect as a digital market leader in the country and have been promoted to continue to drive Kinnect’s position as an agency that delivers creative and data transformation with the creative use of digital.
Commenting on the elevations, Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, said, “We are preparing for the next stage of growth for Kinnect. We have identified the leaders of Kinnect who will work with us to take the agency to greater heights in the coming years. Ritika, Henna and Elstan have played a crucial role in developing and taking forward the vision and leadership set by both Chandni and me. Their promotions will ensure we continue to power our agenda and drive excellence in our growth.”