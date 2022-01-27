Kinnect announces key elevations and leadership changes across India

Commenting on the elevations, Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, said, “We are preparing for the next stage of growth for Kinnect. We have identified the leaders of Kinnect who will work with us to take the agency to greater heights in the coming years. Ritika, Henna and Elstan have played a crucial role in developing and taking forward the vision and leadership set by both Chandni and me. Their promotions will ensure we continue to power our agenda and drive excellence in our growth.”