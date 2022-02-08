Kinnect announces key elevations for senior creative management

The agency has promoted Kartiyeka Tiwari to NCD from his prior role of VP- Creative Strategy, also Mithun Mukherjeeto and Ashish Tambeto as ECD.
Kinnect, India’s leading creative, data, and digital media powerhouse, announces the elevations continuing its focus on the product offering, people and consolidating client businesses under the new operating system. The new structure enables the agency’s greatest people to provide a focused and committed collaboration , bringing the disruptive creative vision, agility, and fluidity that is required today to transform our clients' businesses and create memorable brands.
The agency has promoted Kartiyeka Tiwari to national creative director from his prior role of VP- Creative Strategy, also Mithun Mukherjeeto executive creative director from Sr. Creative Director, and Ashish Tambeto executive creative director from his past role of Sr. Creative Director.
Commenting on the elevations, Chandni Shah, COO, Kinnect, said, “ I'm thrilled to share that important members of the Kinnect’s Senior Leadership team have received well-deserved promotions. This step will help us accelerate growth, build on our digital craft capabilities and propel the agency to new heights. In terms of clients, business, accolades, and fame, 2021 was a hard but incredibly successful year for the agency. I expect Kartikeya, Ashish, and Mithun to rise even higher and lead us to even bigger accomplishments and goals."