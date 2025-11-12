Kips Learning appoints Biju Thomas as Chief Operating Officer

Kips Learning, the education division of ABP Group and a key player in STEM publishing, has appointed Biju Thomas as its chief operating officer (COO). The move is part of the company’s plan to strengthen leadership and scale its reach across schools nationwide.

Yash Mehta, CEO – ABP Education, said: “Kips Learning continues to strengthen its purpose of enabling meaningful learning outcomes for students. Biju’s leadership, vision, and passion for education will play a key role as we advance our mission and scale our STEM learning initiatives across India.”

Venugopal Bhaskaran, president – Kips Learning, said: “As Kips accelerates its role as a STEM and future-skills learning partner for schools, Biju joins us at a pivotal moment. His depth of experience and strategic approach will further enhance our educator engagement, product innovation, and national outreach.”

Sharing his perspective on the new role, Biju Thomas, COO – Kips Learning, said: “I am honored to be part of Kips Learning and the ABP Group. STEM is not just a subject, it is a mindset that builds curiosity, confidence, and problem-solving skills in every child. I look forward to working with our teams and school partners to create learning experiences that inspire and empower students across the country.”

The appointment highlights Kips Learning’s focus on advancing STEM education and expanding its footprint in the Indian academic ecosystem through leadership-driven innovation.