Kirloskar Industries appoints George Verghese as Managing Director

Kirloskar Industries (KIL) announced that its board of directors, at its meeting held on 20th May 2025, has approved the appointment of George Verghese as the managing director for a period of 5 years, from May 21, 2025 to May 20, 2030 (both days inclusive), subject to shareholders approval.

Commenting on this, Atul Kirloskar, chairman of the board, said, “I am pleased to welcome George to the Kirloskar Industries family. George has worked with various companies within the Group, and has deep experience in business strategy, operational execution, leadership, HR transformation, marketing, and culture, all of which will be useful for Kirloskar Industries Limited.’

Verghese is a seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience in various leadership roles, with companies like Dell, Reliance Communications, and Cummins. Through his tenure, he has worked in various roles, including business operations, human resources, business strategy, marketing, and branding.

Verghese joined the Kirloskar Group of companies in April 2021 as the vice president of group HR. He later became the CHRO and chief of staff of Kirloskar Oil Engines, where he was part of the core team responsible for a successful strategic business turnaround effort. George completed his Masters in management from XLRI Jamshedpur, and prior to that, his graduation in engineering from College of Engineering, Munnar.