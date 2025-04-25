Kirti Meera Sharad joins BBDO India as Senior VP- Strategy

Kirti Meera Sharad has joined BBDO India as senior vice president- strategy. Prior to this, Sharad was working with WPP as strategy lead for INSWA, Studio X, and The Coca Cola Company.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Sharad is a strategy professional with extensive global experience delivering brand strategies across FMCG, retail, electronics, apparel, and telecommunications. She specilises in strategic planning, integrated marketing, content strategy, and digital transformation.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Contract Advertising India, Havas Group India, Leo Burnett, FCB Interface, ITC, Unilever, Tata Starbucks, and more.