Kishan Kumar joins Star TV Network as Executive Director, Channel Business Asianet

Wavemaker's Kishan Kumar has recently joined Star TV Network as Asianet's executive director. At Wavemaker, he was working as chief growth officer and was leading growth at Wavemaker India. He worked with Wavemaker for around 5 years.
A post graduate in media management from MICA, Kumar is a communication professional with 20+ years of experience in strategic planning, business development, trading, new media, product development and talent management. In the past, he also had stints with Maxus Global and Vasudhara Dairy.