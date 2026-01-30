K.K. Birla Group appoints Sandipan Aich as GM – Corporate Relations & PR

Sandipan Aich has joined the K.K. Birla Group of Companies as general manager – corporate relations and public relations. He is based in Kolkata and assumed the role in January 2026.

Alongside this role, he also serves as representative for public relations at the Honorary Consulate of Portugal in Kolkata.

Prior to joining the K.K. Birla Group, Aich was assistant general manager for corporate communications and PR at Merlin Group, where he worked for close to a year.

Before that, he spent nearly a decade at the Indian Chamber of Commerce as assistant director, handling stakeholder engagement and institutional communications. His earlier career includes stints with ABP Group in media, as well as roles at L’Oréal, Asian Paints and project-based assignments early in his career.