KlugKlug appoints Shuchi Sethi as Country Manager-India

KlugKlug, a global SaaS platform for influencer marketing announces the appointment of Shuchi Sethi as its new country manager for India. With over a decade of experience in the influencer marketing sector, Sethi brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic vision to KlugKlug, where she will lead the company’s expansion and revenue initiatives across all regions in India, including North, West, and South.

Advertisment

Sethi has previously held leadership positions at Fork Media, and Anymind Asia Group, where she significantly contributed to business development and client growth. Her extensive experience spans partnerships with over 200 brands. Sethi’s role will center on building awareness around data-driven solutions for influencer marketing.

"In my years in this industry, I have witnessed influencer marketing evolve from a burgeoning concept to a core marketing strategy for brands across sectors. KlugKlug's focus on data and automation is not only timely but essential to bring structure and scientific rigor to this space. I am excited to join KlugKlug to drive this change and provide our clients with the insights they need to make informed decisions," said Shuchi Sethi, country manager, KlugKlug.

Commenting on the appointment, Kalyan Kumar, co-founder and CEO of KlugKlug, said, "We are excited to welcome Shuchi Sethi as our country manager for India. Her leadership experience, coupled with her deep understanding of influencer marketing’s evolving nature, will be instrumental as KlugKlug continues to deliver data-backed solutions that help our clients in making informed decisions. Shuchi’s insights will play a crucial role in scaling our operations and strengthening KlugKlug’s foothold in the Indian market."

"Brands today are increasingly recognising the value of tech in influencer marketing, using data and automation to make informed decisions that drive results, with Shuchi’s extensive experience and proven track record in the influencer space, she brings a blend of industry insight and strategic expertise. Her knowledge of what brands need and her commitment to structured, data-driven solutions make her the perfect fit to lead KlugKlug’s growth in India," said Vaibhav Gupta, co-founder and CPO of KlugKlug.