KlugKlug onboards Hemang Mehta as its Country Manager for India

With the appointment of Mehta as the country manager for India, KlugKlug aims to further strengthen its presence in the Indian market and enhance its engagement with brands, agencies, and influencers.
KlugKlug, an influencer marketing B2B SaaS platform, announces the appointment of Hemang Mehta as its country manager for India. With a wealth of experience within the digital media ecosystem and a deep understanding of the Indian market, Hemang Mehta will play a pivotal role in driving KlugKlug's growth and expansion within the Indian market.
Hemang will be responsible for KlugKlug India, primarily for sales & GTM strategy.
Hemang Mehta brings an impressive track record in the media and marketing industry. He most recently served as the Head of Agency Relationship at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd from May 2018 to August 2023.
Prior to that, Prior to that, he has also represented organisations like Exponential (now VDX.tv), India Today Digital & Rediff.com. His expertise spans various domains including digital media sales, mobile marketing, media planning, and buying, social media marketing, and more.
Hemang Mehta expressed his enthusiasm about joining KlugKlug, saying, "I am thrilled to be a part of KlugKlug, a forward-thinking platform that is reshaping the influencer marketing landscape. As much as I look forward to collaborating with the exuberant team at KlugKlug, I am super excited to interact with the brands to deliver powerful data-backed Influencer solutions that will guarantee business outcomes."
KlugKlug, founded by Vaibhav Gupta and Kalyan Kumar, is a B2B tech platform that leverages AI-ML-led data to Find and “Discover” Influencers, provide accurate “Audience Insights”, and intelligence about global influencers on popular social platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok across 100+ countries. The platform offers a comprehensive solution for “Campaign management, Performance tracking”, and data analysis, facilitating seamless influencer marketing for brands.
With the appointment of Hemang Mehta as the country manager for India, KlugKlug aims to further strengthen its presence in the Indian market and enhance its engagement with brands, agencies, and influencers. Hemang's deep understanding of the digital media landscape and his proven ability to drive strategic growth initiatives will undoubtedly contribute to KlugKlug's mission of revolutionizing influencer marketing for brands in India.
Commenting on the appointment, Kalyan Kumar, co-founder and CEO of KlugKlug, stated, "We are excited to welcome Hemang Mehta to our team as the Country Manager for India. His extensive experience in digital media sales and marketing will be instrumental in driving our efforts to provide influencer marketing solutions to our clients. We believe Hemang's leadership will be key in scaling our operations and expanding our reach within the Indian market."
As KlugKlug continues to lead the way in influencer marketing innovation, the addition of Hemang Mehta to its leadership team marks a significant step towards achieving the company's vision of transforming influencer marketing into a strategic and data-driven discipline.