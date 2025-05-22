KlugKlug onboards Ruchika P. as new Chief Business Officer

KlugKlug, an influencer marketing SaaS platform, announces the appointment of Ruchika P. as the chief business officer (CBO) for India. With over two decades of experience in digital advertising, ad tech, and sales leadership, Ruchika brings deep digital expertise and strategic vision to KlugKlug.

She has led revenue growth at a leadership level with companies like Rezworx and Inshorts, while actively collaborating with top media agencies including GroupM, IPG, Dentsu, Publicis, Havas, and Madison. Her notable tenure at Times Internet as national head of business development for Colombia Ads saw her lead integrated media sales.

Kalyan Kumar, co-founder and CEO of KlugKlug, commented on the appointment, saying, “We’re pleased to welcome Ruchika as our chief business officer. The first aspect of her that caught our eye was something we internally call “Klug-ness, which is about her being ‘a self-motivated ninja’, which is what her past has shown, and KlugKlug is gunning for that and another trait - ‘radical transparency’ in all our engagements. Her leadership and structured thinking will be key in expanding our operations and reinforcing KlugKlug’s values in the Indian market.”

Vaibhav Gupta, co-founder and CPO of KlugKlug, also noted, "Brands today are gradually realizing the importance of data science and tech in influencer marketing. With Ruchika’s experience, she brings a thoughtful mix of industry knowledge and new energy. Her grasp of what brands look for, along with her focus on structured, data-driven approaches, sits well for KlugKlug’s growth in India."

Commenting on her appointment, Ruchika P. stated, "I am excited to join KlugKlug at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. The company has already shown a completely novel and audacious approach to influencer marketing, and this resonated with my experience and passion for driving real and impactful business outcomes & unlocking true value to every brand’s Influencer deployment. I am stoked to be a part of the talented team at KlugKlug, especially since the Founders, who have been entrenched in the Influencer space for over a decade, and the growth of this category has only just begun."