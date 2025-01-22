Knauf India appoints Vijay Mishra as Commercial Director

Knauf, a company in drywall & ceiling solutions, has appointed Vijay Mishra as its commercial director for India operations.

With over 23 years of extensive experience in sales, marketing, and business development, Mishra brings a wealth of expertise and leadership that will propel Knauf India into a new era of growth and innovation.

Prior to joining Knauf India, Mishra held key roles at various reputed brands, like, H & R JOHNSON, RAK Ceramics, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Saint-Gobain India and Century Plyboards, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in strategic planning, market expansion, and establishing robust distribution networks.

In his new role as commercial director, Mishra will oversee Knauf India’s strategic commercial initiatives, focusing on expanding the company’s footprint in the Indian market and solidifying its position as a leader in the building materials industry.



His responsibilities will include driving revenue growth, strengthening client relationships, and enhancing distribution networks while ensuring that Knauf India continues to deliver unparalleled quality and value to its customers.

Expressing his excitement for his new role, Vijay Mishra said, “I am thrilled to join Knauf India, a company that embodies excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity. My goal is to leverage my experience to build strong partnerships, drive growth, and deliver exceptional value to our customers. I look forward to working with a talented team to further strengthen Knauf’s position in the Indian market and beyond.”

Sumit Bidani, CEO of Knauf India, shared his confidence in Mishra’s appointment, stating, “Vijay’s extensive experience and strategic vision make him the perfect choice to lead our commercial operations. His expertise in business development and market expansion aligns with Knauf’s long-term goals of achieving sustained growth and delivering exceptional solutions to our customers. We are confident that Vijay’s leadership will drive our company to new heights.”





