KnowledgeHut upGrad appoints Pavan Chandra as Director of Product

KnowledgeHut upGrad, Bangalore-based leading technology skilling provider and a part of Asia’s Higher Edtech major, upGrad, announced the appointment of Pavan Chandra as director of product for immersive learning space. He brings on board 17 years of wide and rich experience in building customer-centric products across both B2B and B2C domains.
In his new role at KnowledgeHut, Pavan will be responsible for leading the product strategy and development and setting up systems and processes for the product team. His key focus area would be to accelerate the digital transformation and enhance customer experiences through product innovation.
Commenting on the appointment, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad said, “We are delighted to have Pavan on board in KnowledgeHut upGrad executive team as product director. With his wide range of expertise in building B2B and B2C products, we look forward to accelerating the digital transformation and product innovations across our products to offer a seamless learning experience to our users. His customer-first approach, rich experience, and leadership skills will go a long way in contributing to the tremendous growth of the company.”
Expressing his delight, Pavan Chandra, director of product, KnowledgeHut upGrad said, “It is indeed exciting to join KnowledgeHut as its vision in the areas of product innovation and customer-first approach is inspiring for me. I look forward to contributing to KnowlegeHut's North Star vision by closely working with the leadership team to accelerate the growth and utilize the industry tech & trends to add more value to the customers. I am thrilled to be a part of this fastest-growing space and this role gives me an opportunity to utilize my passion and interest in product-led growth to help scale the business.”