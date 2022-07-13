KnowledgeHut upGrad elevates Samir Venugopal as Chief Operating Officer

He joined KnowledgeHut upGrad in July 2020 as Senior Vice President.
KnowledgeHut upGrad, Bangalore-based leading technology skilling provider and a part of Asia’s hgher edtech major, upGrad, has elevated Samir Venugopal as chief operating officer. He will continue to lead the enterprise business with primary responsibilities for developing new markets, sales, partnerships, marketing, and localized operations.
With over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing, Samir has worked in various roles. He was Sales Director at Microsoft where he was responsible for large Enterprise and Government sales. He led the Enterprise Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, & State Government vertical teams for Microsoft India. Samir has also been associated with some of the top largest tech companies including IBM India, Sify Technologies and HCL Infosystems, which allowed him to garner rich experience in maintaining business operations, and developing strategies to improve management practices and introducing more efficiency in business operations.
On the elevation, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad said, “At KnowledegHut upGrad, we continue to consolidate and strengthen ourselves with speed for the growth that beckons us. Samir is a thinker with an acute understanding of our operations, market and partnerships. His knowledge and vast experience in the ever-changing market always came to fruition for the organisation. We wish him the best for his new role and hope that he continues to deliver strategic solutions that will uplift KnowledgeHut’s success metrics.”
Expressing his delight, Samir Venugopal, chief operating officer, KnowledgeHut upGrad said, “I am honored that KnowledgeHut upGrad has entrusted me with this role and responsibility to make some bold moves and create future leading offerings and take the company to the next level. With a strategic roadmap in place, I am looking forward to contributing to the new wave of growth for KnowledgeHut upGrad across the country, establishing it as the powerhouse of technology skilling provider.”